Ivanka Trump addresses suggestions she is 'complicit' in the drama surrounding the Trump administration

CBS shared a preview of an interview with Ivanka Trump in which the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump responded to suggestions that she is “complicit” in the controversies surrounding the Trump administration.

“If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” Trump told CBS host Gayle King.

Observers have suggested that Trump could help temper her father’s caustic personality, which has contributed to some unsavoury headlines about the president since he was inaugurated.

Despite his daughter’s ongoing involvement in the administration, President Trump has tweeted unfounded allegations against his predecessor, singled out lawmakers for ridicule, and railed against entertainers who parody him on late-night television.

The president’s daughter last week took up an expanded role in her father’s administration, despite insisting months earlier that she should would not work in government. She questioned whether her critics would pass on such an opportunity if they found themselves in “this very unique and unprecedented situation.”

