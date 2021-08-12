The most daring outfits Ivanka Trump has worn

- Ivanka Trump was a model, businesswoman, and socialite before advising her father in the White House.
- She wore bold gowns to events like the Met Gala and the Tribeca Film Festival.
- She occasionally wore daring looks, such as an off-the-shoulder pantsuit, as a White House advisor.
Ivanka Trump attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2004 in a peach dress with butterfly-shaped lace cutouts.
The theme of the Met Gala that year was “Dangerous Liaisons.”
She wore a seafoam green halter dress with a cutout to a 2005 charity event.
Ivanka Trump attended an event hosted by the Central Park Conservancy, a philanthropic group that supports the preservation of Central Park.
At the 2006 Met Gala, Trump wore a plunging brown chiffon gown with a satin bow.
The theme of the Met Gala was “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion.”
At the red carpet finale of season five of “The Apprentice,” Trump wore a dress that appeared business casual in the front and featured an open back.
Season five was Trump’s first as a judge in the boardroom alongside her father. She continued to appear on the show until 2015.
Trump designed a fine jewelry collection in 2007, and she wore a bold dress with feathers and an asymmetrical tie belt to its New York City launch.
Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry folded in 2017 as her namesake brand shifted to more affordable prices.
The jewelry line also raised ethics concerns in 2017 after Trump wore a $10,000 bracelet from the collection in a “60 Minutes” interview and sent a “Style Alert” press release promoting the product. Trump released a statement saying that her company was “still making adjustments post-election.”
Trump attended the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in a sparkling beaded gown.
Trump wore an art deco-inspired gown designed by Naeem Khan to the event, which she attended with her husband, Jared Kushner.
She attended a gala at the Plaza Hotel in a backless dress in 2012.
Trump was a guest at the Turkish Society Annual Dinner Gala.
That same year, she wore a blush dress with a thigh-high slit.
She wore the dress to the European School Of Economics Foundation Vision And Reality Awards, an event she attended with her father and stepmother Melania.
For the 2013 Met Gala, Trump embraced the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme with a daring outfit by Juan Carlos Obando.
Trump accessorized with spiked jewelry and dyed hair.
Trump wore a J. Mendel dress with a cutout and high slit to an event in 2015.
Trump attended the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City with her husband.
She attended the Tribeca Film Festival’s Vanity Fair party in 2015 wearing an edgy David Koma mini dress with side cutouts.
She accessorized the asymmetrical dress with a silver clutch and black stilettos.
The Pamella Roland dress Trump wore to the New York City Ballet Fall Gala in 2015 featured sheer panels across the front.
She told Vogue’s Lilah Ramzi that her favorite part of the evening was appreciating “the fusion of fashion and dance.”
Trump attended the “Celebrity Apprentice” season finale in 2015 in a Cushnie et Ochs cutout dress embellished with strings of pearls.
The dress retailed for $1,197 at the time, according to The Daily Mail.
She wore a bedazzled champagne Carolina Herrera gown with illusion sleeves for President Donald Trump’s Freedom Inaugural Ball in 2017.
After designers like Tom Ford and Sophie Theallet announced that they would not dress Melania Trump, Herrera told the AP in December 2016 that she didn’t share that view.
“It is an honor to dress the first ladies of the country and it’s something to do for the United States,” she said. “It’s not for myself. It’s for the public.”
In 2018, she wore a white off-the-shoulder pantsuit by Gabriela Hearst while in Argentina for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
Hearst, the designer of the pantsuit, was an outspoken critic of the Trump administration. She told the Wall Street Journal in 2017, “If they want to wear the clothes, they can buy the clothes” when asked if she would dress Melania Trump.