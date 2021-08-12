The most daring outfits Ivanka Trump has worn

Ivanka Trump attended the Met Gala for the first time in 2004 in a peach dress with butterfly-shaped lace cutouts. Ivanka Trump at the Met Gala in 2004. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images The theme of the Met Gala that year was “Dangerous Liaisons.”

She wore a seafoam green halter dress with a cutout to a 2005 charity event. Ivanka Trump at Central Park Boathouse in 2005. Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Ivanka Trump attended an event hosted by the Central Park Conservancy, a philanthropic group that supports the preservation of Central Park.

At the 2006 Met Gala, Trump wore a plunging brown chiffon gown with a satin bow. Ivanka Trump at the 2006 Met Gala. Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The theme of the Met Gala was “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion.”

At the red carpet finale of season five of “The Apprentice,” Trump wore a dress that appeared business casual in the front and featured an open back. Ivanka Trump at the finale of season five of ‘The Apprentice’ in 2006. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Season five was Trump’s first as a judge in the boardroom alongside her father. She continued to appear on the show until 2015

Trump designed a fine jewelry collection in 2007, and she wore a bold dress with feathers and an asymmetrical tie belt to its New York City launch. Ivanka Trump at the launch of her fine jewelry collection in 2007. Eugene Gologursky/WireImage/Getty Images Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry folded in 2017 as her namesake brand shifted to more affordable prices. The jewelry line also raised ethics concerns in 2017 after Trump wore a $10,000 bracelet from the collection in a “60 Minutes” interview and sent a “Style Alert” press release promoting the product. Trump released a statement saying that her company was “still making adjustments post-election.”

Trump attended the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in a sparkling beaded gown. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the 2012 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Trump wore an art deco-inspired gown designed by Naeem Khan to the event, which she attended with her husband, Jared Kushner

She attended a gala at the Plaza Hotel in a backless dress in 2012. Ivanka Trump at the Plaza Hotel in 2012. Craig Barritt/Getty Images Trump was a guest at the Turkish Society Annual Dinner Gala.

That same year, she wore a blush dress with a thigh-high slit. Ivanka Trump at the European School Of Economics Foundation Vision And Reality Awards in 2012. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for European School of Economics Foundation She wore the dress to the European School Of Economics Foundation Vision And Reality Awards, an event she attended with her father and stepmother Melania.

For the 2013 Met Gala, Trump embraced the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” theme with a daring outfit by Juan Carlos Obando. Ivanka Trump at the 2013 Met Gala. Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Trump accessorized with spiked jewelry and dyed hair.

Trump wore a J. Mendel dress with a cutout and high slit to an event in 2015. Ivanka Trump in 2015. Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images Trump attended the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City with her husband.

She attended the Tribeca Film Festival’s Vanity Fair party in 2015 wearing an edgy David Koma mini dress with side cutouts. Ivanka Trump at the Tribeca Film Festival’s Vanity Fair Party in 2015. Mark Sagliocco/WireImage/Getty Images She accessorized the asymmetrical dress with a silver clutch and black stilettos.

The Pamella Roland dress Trump wore to the New York City Ballet Fall Gala in 2015 featured sheer panels across the front. Ivanka Trump at the 2015 New York City Ballet Fall Gala. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images She told Vogue’s Lilah Ramzi that her favorite part of the evening was appreciating “the fusion of fashion and dance.”

Trump attended the “Celebrity Apprentice” season finale in 2015 in a Cushnie et Ochs cutout dress embellished with strings of pearls. Ivanka Trump at the ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ season finale in 2015. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images The dress retailed for $1,197 at the time, according to The Daily Mail

She wore a bedazzled champagne Carolina Herrera gown with illusion sleeves for President Donald Trump’s Freedom Inaugural Ball in 2017. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on stage at the Freedom Inaugural Ball in 2017. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images After designers like Tom Ford and Sophie Theallet announced that they would not dress Melania Trump, Herrera told the AP in December 2016 that she didn’t share that view. “It is an honor to dress the first ladies of the country and it’s something to do for the United States,” she said. “It’s not for myself. It’s for the public.”