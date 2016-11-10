Here's what will happen to Ivanka's business now that her dad is president

Following weeks of scrutiny, Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand will get a much-needed boost from her father’s election as the next US president.

Her line of clothing, shoes, and accessories had faced widespread calls for a boycott in recent weeks, mainly from critics of her father, Donald Trump.

Now it looks like her brand will emerge victorious, along with her father, according to Neil Saunders, CEO of the consulting firm Conlumino.

In the “medium” term, “it will certainly benefit from increased publicity and a higher profile,” Saunders said.

It remains to be seen how it could affect her sales in the longer term, however.

“I don’t think most people are unduly influenced by the fact Ivanka is related to the president-elect,” he said.

The likely turnaround for Ivanka Trump’s brand comes days after The New York Times had reported that she had discouraged her father’s campaign from promoting a TV ad in which she urges voters to support him.

The ad was meant to appeal to suburban women who have turned against the Republican nominee.

“If it’s possible to be famous and yet not really well known, that describes the father who raised me,” Trump says in the ad. “My father not only has the strength and ability necessary to be our next president but also the kindness and the greatness of heart that will enable him to be the leader that the country needs.”

The Times said Trump had urged the campaign not to promote the ad for fear that it would damage her business.

However, Ivanka has also publicly dismissed the boycott threats against her brand.

On Good Morning America last month, Ivanka said many women still supported her brand despite the boycott.

“The beauty of America is people can do what they like, but I’d prefer to talk to the millions, tens of millions of American women who are inspired by the brand and the message that I’ve created,” she said.

