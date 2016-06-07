Ivanka Trump is writing a new book with tips for women to succeed in the workplace

Ivanka Trump is writing her second book, which will include success tips for women in the workplace.

She signed a deal with Portfolio, part of Penguin Random House, to write “Women Who Work: Redefining the Rules for Success.”

Ivanka Trump — who has a fashion line and heads development and acquisitions at her father Donald Trump’s company, The Trump Organisation — said the book comes from the content she created for her official website.

“Over the last two years, my team and I have been laser-focused on making IvankaTrump.com the destination for professional women,” she said in an announcement on the site Sunday. “Our site is home to inspiring thought leaders, smart content, and solution-oriented tips curated for women who work. Today, I’m beyond excited to announce the next evolution of our message — a book!”

Trump promises to share new insights on the way women can be successful in the workplace today, with what appears to be an emphasis toward millennials.

“Thanks in part to the generations of women who came before and fought hard to earn a seat at the table, today’s working women — among them, tens of millions of millennials — are able to do things differently,” the Amazon description of the book reads. “Disappearing are the days of face time for the sake of face time, 9-to-5 hours, and perfectly mapped career paths.”

Due out in spring 2017, the book is currently available for pre-order. This is Trump’s second book after 2009’s “The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life.”

Ivanka has been very supportive of her father’s presidential run and has defended him publicly against accusations of sexism. That has led to some critiques of her for standing up for him amid controversies over his reported behaviour toward women in the workplace.

Most recently, she defended him against accusations that he had groped an employee.

“It’s not who he is. And I’ve known my father obviously my whole life, and he has total respect for women,” she said on “CBS This Morning.” “He was promoting women in development and construction at a time when it was unheard of. There was no trend towards equality in the real estate and construction industry in the 1980s, and he was doing it because he believes, ultimately, in merit.”

