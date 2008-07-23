Ivanka Trump and Media Mogul Jared Kushner Keeping Money In Family Again

Ivanka Trump and New York Observer owner/wunderkind Jared Kushner’s romance is apparently back on. Like many, we were pulling for this attractive, young, wealthy couple. And it seems they spent their weekend like everyone else: seeing The Dark Knight.



Page Six: THE romance between Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner is back on. The handsome couple split in April after a year of dating. Some say Kushner, whose Jewish family is Orthodox, was catching flak for dating a shiksa. But the two have reconciled with the plan that if things get really serious, Ivanka will convert to Judaism before they marry. “It’s a possibility, but that’s way down the line,” a friend of Ivanka told us. “For now, they’re back together and very happy.” Kushner, whose father made a pile in real estate before buying The New York Observer, made up for lost time by taking Ivanka to see “The Dark Knight” on Sunday.

