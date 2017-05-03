Here's how Ivanka Trump reacted behind closed doors after seeing the Access Hollywood tape

After a 2005 Access Hollywood tape of President Donald Trump describing how he would “grab” women “by the p—y” surfaced weeks before the election, Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, told CNN that while her father’s comments were “clearly inappropriate and offensive,” she forgave him after he responded “with an immediate apology to my family and the American people.”

But according to a New York Times report published Tuesday, the now-first daughter was brought to tears while attempting to convince her reluctant father to make a public apology.

In a meeting convened after the Trump team was notified of the video leak, close advisers said Ivanka “made an emphatic case for a full-throated apology,” according to the Times.

But when Trump remained unmoved by Ivanka’s case, her “eyes welled with tears, her face reddened, and she hurried out in frustration,” the Times wrote.

The next day, Trump released a 90-second video addressing his 2005 comments — “I said it, I was wrong and I apologise” — but characterised the incident as “nothing more than a distraction from the important issues we’re facing today.” Trump then pivoted to allegations of former President Bill Clinton’s sexual misconduct, arguing that Trump’s then-opponent in the election, Hillary Clinton, “has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated” her husband’s alleged victims.

In the following days, including during the second presidential debate, Trump called his comments “locker room banter” and apologised “if anyone was offended.”

But the president has faced other allegations of misogynistic behaviour — he has been accused of sexual assault by nearly a dozen women and websites keep trackers of sexist comments he has made.

