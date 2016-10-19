Ivanka Trump breaks silence: 'My father's comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive'

Ivanka Trump has broken her silence on the leaked tape of her father, Republican president nominee Donald Trump, making lewd remarks about women in a 2005 audio recording.

“My father’s comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive, and I’m glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people,” she said in a statement to Fast Company.

The leaked 2005 tape of Trump aboard an “Access Hollywood” tour bus contained the Manhattan billionaire making a litany of crude sexual remarks about women, including boasting about groping women and kissing them without consent because of his celebrity status.

The tape was released earlier this month by The Washington Post.

Ivanka Trump’s statement came as Donald’s wife, Melania, sat down a pair of television interviews in which she defended her husband amid the scandal and claimed that television personality Billy Bush, with whom he appeared in the video, egged him on.

