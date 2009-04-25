IVANKA: Credit Markets Still Not Robust Enough

Joe Weisenthal

Real estate and finance guru Ivanka Trump was on CNBC this morning, talking real estate and hotels and economics, as she usually does.

Among her points: The credit markets are still crap, which is probably how her father would justify the fact that although he keeps saying how it’s a GREAT TIME TO BUY REAL ESATE, they haven’t actually been buying a whole lot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.