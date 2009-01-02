Ivana Too "Bombed" To Co-Host NYE Party

In a city where good judgement and restraint don’t flow like Dom, shell-shocked Ivana Trump made the right move.



Denver Post: Despite the bomb threats that shut down Aspen on New Year’s Eve — Niche Media’s Jason and Haley Binn went ahead with their annual party at the Hotel Jerome.

It’s usually co-hosted by a bold name or two, and this year it was skedded to be Ivana Trump.

But she dropped out of the party “due to the nature of the evening” says a Niche publicist.

“Although Ivana opted not to go out to ring in the New Year, the incident wasn’t enough to diffuse other guests from heading back to the Hotel Jerome to celebrate the end of 2008.”

…Fireworks were cancelled New Year’s Eve – but the two shows were skedded to blow up Thursday night.

