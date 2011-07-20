Meet Sir Ivan, The Ex-Bank Executive Who Runs The Playboy Mansion Of The Hamptons

Photo: via sirivanmusic.com
Meet Ivan Wilzig, the son of a Holocaust survivor who abandoned a career in banking to become a musician who performs, in full regalia, under the stage names “Peaceman” and “Sir Ivan.”Wilzig isn’t only known for his antics on the stage. He’s the owner of Wilzig Castle, an estate in Water Mill near Southampton that’s legendary for throwing some of the wildest summer parties out there.
Last week, he hosted a medieval-themed birthday bash for his girlfriend that featured fire-breathers and midgets, according to Guest of a Guest.
He’s also thrown superhero-themed parties and a rager in honour of the 40th anniversary of Woodstock.
Wilzig has led an incredible life; we’ve got the highlights.
Wilzig, a New Jersey native and the son of an Auschwitz survivor, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a law degree at Cardozo.
After graduating he helped his father and brother run the Trust Company of New Jersey, working mostly in PR and marketing.
The flamboyant Wilzig also formed a charity called the Peaceman Foundation, and started performing as a caped character with the same name.
Along with his brother Alan, Wilzig constructed a multi-million dollar, medieval-style castle in Water Mill, a prestigious Hamptons enclave in 1997.
The home has two towers, a spa, themed guest rooms, infinity pool, basketball court and a faux drawbridge.
It's hosted some of the most legendary parties in the Hamptons, including a recent medieval bash at which partiers were required to dress in full period garb.
Sir Ivan gives a speech at his medieval bash this summer
At his July 4 barbecue in honour of Prudential Douglas Elliman broker Oren Alexander, red, white, and blue attire was mandatory.
