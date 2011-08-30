PHOTOS: Hamptons 'Playboy Mansion' Fetes Indian Crown Prince During Hurricane Irene

Photo: Guest of a Guest

Despite Hurricane Irene’s gusty winds and mandatory evacuations in parts of the Hamptons, the party at Sir Ivan Wilzig‘s legendary mansion in Water Mill raged on Saturday night.The occasion was twofold: a welcoming party for India’s Crown Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil and a 26th birthday party for Gatecrasher columnist Carson Griffith, according to Guest of a Guest.



Guests willing to brave the storm sipped champagne and ate cake, and Wilzig, a bank executive-turned-musician, presented a donation to the Crown Prince’s foundation to promote gay rights in India and premiered his latest music video.

Guest of a Guest shared some photos of the event with us–be sure to check out the full album here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.