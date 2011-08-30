PHOTOS: Hamptons 'Playboy Mansion' Fetes Indian Crown Prince During Hurricane Irene

Julie Zeveloff
ivan wilzig house hamptons

Photo: Guest of a Guest

Despite Hurricane Irene’s gusty winds and mandatory evacuations in parts of the Hamptons, the party at Sir Ivan Wilzig‘s legendary mansion in Water Mill raged on Saturday night.The occasion was twofold: a welcoming party for India’s Crown Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil and a 26th birthday party for Gatecrasher columnist Carson Griffith, according to Guest of a Guest.

Guests willing to brave the storm sipped champagne and ate cake, and Wilzig, a bank executive-turned-musician, presented a donation to the Crown Prince’s foundation to promote gay rights in India and premiered his latest music video.

Guest of a Guest shared some photos of the event with us–be sure to check out the full album here.

Guests drinks and mingle before the rain starts

Some evidence showing that Irene also made an appearance at the party

Sir Ivan, Crown Prince Manvendra, Carson Griffith and Mina Otsuka

The winds picked up when Griffith went to blow out her birthday candles

Otsuka DJs for the party

More champagne?

Guests outdoors before the storm hits

Revelers

Sir Ivan Wilzig is one of the most flamboyant characters around

Meet Sir Ivan, The Ex-Bank Executive Who Runs The Playboy Mansion Of The Hamptons >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.