Soccer Player Hits The Post Three Times On One Shot, Somehow Doesn't Score

The soccer highlight of the weekend came from the Wolfsburg-Hannover 96 game in the Bundesliga, where Wolfsburg’s Ivan Perisic managed to hit all three posts on a single shot.

Perisic’s shot from the left side of the box hit one post, deflected up off the crossbar, and then hit the other post before ricocheting out of the box.

He couldn’t do this again if he tried (via r/soccer):

Here’s the full video:

