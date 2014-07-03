Tennis Great Ivan Lendl Just Listed His Connecticut Estate For $US20 Million

Ivan Lendl, the 8-time major tennis champion, recently put his 450-acre estate in Goshen, Connecticut on the market. The former world no. 1 bought the land in the 1980s and had the four-story Georgian mansion built in 1992. It’s listed with William Pitt of Sothebys at $US19,750,000.

The 10 bedroom, 12 bathroom house also includes an 1,800 square-foot gym, tennis and basketball courts, and an exercise room. There’s an elevator, indoor and outdoor pools, along with a guest house, cabana, and horse barn.

Originally born in Czecoslovakia, Lendl became a U.S. citizen in 1992 and retired from tennis in 1994. In recent years, Lendl coached Andy Murray, but the two parted ways in March of 2014.

The house was previously listed in 2005 for $US25 million.

