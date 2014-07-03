Tennis Great Ivan Lendl Just Listed His Connecticut Estate For $US20 Million

Emmett Knowlton
Lendlhouse21Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/Sothebys

Ivan Lendl, the 8-time major tennis champion, recently put his 450-acre estate in Goshen, Connecticut on the market. The former world no. 1 bought the land in the 1980s and had the four-story Georgian mansion built in 1992. It’s listed with William Pitt of Sothebys at $US19,750,000.

The 10 bedroom, 12 bathroom house also includes an 1,800 square-foot gym, tennis and basketball courts, and an exercise room. There’s an elevator, indoor and outdoor pools, along with a guest house, cabana, and horse barn.

Originally born in Czecoslovakia, Lendl became a U.S. citizen in 1992 and retired from tennis in 1994. In recent years, Lendl coached Andy Murray, but the two parted ways in March of 2014.

The house was previously listed in 2005 for $US25 million.

The Goshen, CT property has a 25,000 square-foot interior.

A beautiful tree-lined path takes you from the gate to the house.

The back of the house has views of the Connecticut foothills.

Lendl had the staircase custom built for the front hall.

One of the main house's living rooms.

Another living room.

The kitchen.

The library has Herringbone floors and custom moldings.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lendl's trophy room is pretty full.

The master bedroom.

The interior gymnasium is 1,800 square-feet.

The exercise room also has a sauna and steam room.

Outside, there's a tennis court and basketball court.

And a pool.

Beside the pool is a cabana with a full kitchen.

The guest house.

A private balcony overlooking the grounds.

A side view of the house from the gardens.

Another view of the gardens.

And there's plenty of room for horses, too, with a paddock on the property.

