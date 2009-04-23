ITV-YouTube Ad Battle Cost Them Millions In Susan Boyle Booty

Susan Boyle’s messianic arrival on the music scene has brought the whole world together in agreement that people shouldn’t be judged by their eyebrows and all, but YouTube and broadcast giant ITV can’t just get along when it comes to sharing ad revenue.

The Times of London reports that the two companies were in pitched negotiations to figure out a revenue split, and lost out on millions in potential ad revenue that would have come from the 75 million streams her Britain’s Got Talent performance.

At the heart of the battle, according to The Times:



“ITV believes that it should be able to negotiate special terms with YouTube that would allow it to introduce “pre-roll” adverts that play before programmes, a format that YouTube historically has disliked.”

