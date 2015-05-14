ITV staff are protesting for more money as the broadcaster reports its losing viewers

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty ImagesITV staff (not pictured) are protesting over pay.
ITV staff are staging a 24-hour strike over pay, protesting a 2% wage rise that they say is not enough, BBC reports. The British broadcaster said viewers would be unaffected by the action.
The revolt comes as ITV reported a 14% rise in revenue in the first quarter Thursday morning.
The results this morning also reveal that the broadcaster is losing audience share. Viewers fell from 15.6% this time last year to 14.7%. This could put a squeeze on advertising revenues.
ITV shares are down 1.5% this morning.
