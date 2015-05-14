ITV staff are protesting for more money as the broadcaster reports its losing viewers

National Health Service (NHS) workers gather outside St Thomas' Hospital on October 13, 2014 in London, England. NHS workers are holding a four hour strike over pay. Unions are seeking a 1% rise for all workers, but the government are saying that it would cost too much.

ITV staff are staging a 24-hour strike over pay, protesting a 2% wage rise that they say is not enough, BBC reports. The British broadcaster said viewers would be unaffected by the action.

The revolt comes as ITV reported a 14% rise in revenue in the first quarter Thursday morning.

The results this morning also reveal that the broadcaster is losing audience share. Viewers fell from 15.6% this time last year to 14.7%. This could put a squeeze on advertising revenues.

ITV shares are down 1.5% this morning.

