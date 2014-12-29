iTunes Has Finally Decided To Start Streaming 'The Interview'

Apple has decided to join other streaming sites in its decision to release The Interview on iTunes in the U.S. and Canada today at 1pm EST. iTunes will also let you rent ($US5.99) or buy ($US14.99) the film, reports Re/Code.

The decision comes several days after other services began streaming the controversial movie.

On December 24th, The New York Times reported,

According to people briefed on the matter, Sony had in recent days asked the White House for help in lining up a single technology partner — Apple, which operates iTunes — but the tech company was not interested, at least not on a speedy time table. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

It is unclear what the reasoning is behind this change of plan.

