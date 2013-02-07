Apple Just Gave A €10,000 Gift Card To The Lucky Dude That Bought The 25 Billionth Song

Chase Buch

Apple’s iTunes has sold 25 billion songs.The 25 billionth song sold was “Monkey Drums” by Chase Buch, bought by Phillip Lüpke from Germany.



In thanks for that purchase, Apple gave Phillip a €10,000 iTunes Gift Card.

Now you can argue if iTunes and Apple have been good for the music industry or not, but there’s no question how popular the music-selling site has become. It averages over 15,000 songs downloaded per minute, Apple said today.

Here’s the relevant part’s of Apple’s press release:

CUPERTINO, California―February 6, 2013―Apple® today announced that music fans have purchased and downloaded more than 25 billion songs from the iTunes Store® (www.itunes.com), the world’s most popular online music, TV and movie store. The 25 billionth song, “Monkey Drums” (Goksel Vancin Remix) by Chase Buch, was purchased by Phillip Lüpke from Germany. As the downloader of the 25 billionth song, Phillip will receive a €10,000 iTunes® Gift Card.

“We are grateful to our users whose passion for music over the past 10 years has made iTunes the number one music retailer in the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “Averaging over 15,000 songs downloaded per minute, the iTunes Store connects music fans with their favourite artists, including global sensations like Adele and Coldplay and new artists like The Lumineers, on a scale we never imagined possible.”

“In a lot of ways, iTunes has leveled the playing field for musicians. Whether you’re unsigned, indie, major, whatever—it’s the place most people go to buy digital music,” said Wesley Schultz, guitarist and lead vocalist of The Lumineers. “iTunes doesn’t exclude any musicians simply because they’re not yet established or popular.”

The iTunes Store is the world’s most popular music store with a catalogue of over 26 million songs and over 25 billion songs downloaded, and is available in 119 countries.

