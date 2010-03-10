STAT OF THE DAY: iPhone App Store Has More Books Than Games

26,985 books are currently available as apps in the iPhone App Store. This is the first time the number of books available has exceeded the number of games (25,348).



Of course, this is far less than Amazon and Sony, which both offer over 400,000 e-books in their stores. (Though, to be sure, all Amazon Kindle apps are available to iPhone owners via the Kindle app, though Apple does not receive a revenue share on those sales.)

Apple is also planning to launch its own e-book offering next month — the iBookstore — when the iPad goes on sale. This will be completely different than the iPhone app-based books currently in the App Store.

Source: Mobclix

