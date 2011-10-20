Apple's iTunes Match Music Locker Suddenly Appeared In Our iPhone

Photo: via MacRumors

Apple’s cloud music solution called iTunes Match is almost ready, new iOS screenshots from MacRumors suggest.Many users, including a few of us here at BI, are seeing a brand new “iTunes Match” toggle present in the Settings app’s Music tab.



The toggle popped up out of nowhere just now, it seems.

Up until now, the option has only been available to developers.

If you toggle the option to “On,” you get an error message prompting you to sign up for iTunes Match on your computer.

So what does it all mean?

iTunes Match, which lets you “store” all your music in the cloud [but not stream it] for $24.99/year is almost ready.

Apple likely didn’t want to launch iTunes Match at the same time as iCloud/iOS 5, which had enough server troubles of its down because of insanely high demand.

