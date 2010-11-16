5 Huge Musicians Still Holding Out On Steve Jobs

Apple has finally secured the rights to sell The Beatles’ music on iTunes, the WSJ reports.



And while the Beatles were probably the holdouts that Apple CEO Steve Jobs cared about the most, they’re far from being the only ones whose music isn’t on Apple’s store.

Over the years, groups like Metallica and Led Zeppelin kept their distance from iTunes, but have since caved in.

But there are still some big holdouts…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.