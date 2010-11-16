5 Huge Musicians Still Holding Out On Steve Jobs

Apple has finally secured the rights to sell The Beatles’ music on iTunes, the WSJ reports.
And while the Beatles were probably the holdouts that Apple CEO Steve Jobs cared about the most, they’re far from being the only ones whose music isn’t on Apple’s store.
Over the years, groups like Metallica and Led Zeppelin kept their distance from iTunes, but have since caved in.
But there are still some big holdouts…
You can hear Kid Rock perform 'Bawitdaba' LIVE on iTunes, and purchase his 1990 release, 'Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast.' But his newer music is still isn't on iTunes.
Why not?
He tells AOL's 'The Boot' blog: 'I have trouble with the way iTunes says everybody's music's worth the same price,' he says. 'I don't think that's right, there's music it out there that's not worth a penny. They should be giving it away, or they should be making the artist pay people to listen to it. There's other stuff that's worth a little more. That's the great thing about America, we're not scared to pay what something's worth.'
You won't find AC/DC on iTunes, but there are plenty of tribute bands, such as 'AC/DC #1 Tribute Band,' with a 40-track offering called 'The Greatest Salute to AC/DC.' It's functional, but you're better off finding the real thing somehow else.
There are artistic and economic reasons for their holdout.
AC/DC's Angus Young told the Telegraph in 2008:
'We don't make singles, we make albums' ... 'If we were on iTunes, we know a certain percentage of people would only download two or three songs from the album - and we don't think that represents us musically.'
Good luck workin' on your night moves with the 'Classic Rock Monsters' cover -- there's no real Seger on iTunes.
But Seger's official website sells MP3s of his 'Early Seger Vol. 1' collection.
There are a few Garth Brooks performances on iTunes -- from tribute albums -- but none of the country star's albums.
Via Huffington Post, here's what Brooks told USA Today: 'Sweet guys. They've allowed me to come into their building several times and pretty much tell them how much I didn't like the system. They listen. But iTunes won't do what (it) needs to until (musicians) find a way to join together, and show them what an iPod sounds like with no music. … They truly think that they're saving music. I looked at them right across the table with all the love in the world and told them they were killing it. Until we get variable pricing, until we get album-only (downloads), then they are not a true retailer for my stuff, and you won't see my stuff on there.'
Apple has caved on variable pricing, so maybe Brooks' music will make it onto iTunes someday after all?
You can't buy 'Sober' on iTunes. HuffPo suggests Tool are also album-loving types. But you can watch the awesome video on YouTube:
