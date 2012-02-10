Hackers Have Been Robbing iTunes Customers Since 2010

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lots of iTunes users are receiving refunds after hackers stole their ITunes Store balance with no explanation from Apple on how it happened, reports CNET.Apple’s iTunes customers have taken to the company’s support forums to complain about having their accounts compromised since late 2010.



The stories go roughly the same way every time — the user gets a big receipt for lots of apps that he didn’t buy, he contacts Apple, Apple issues a refund.

When The Global Mail reached out to Apple for a comment, the company responded with a pretty generic statement:

“Apple takes precautions to safeguard your personal information against loss, theft and misuse, as well as against unauthorised access, disclosure, alteration and destruction. Apple online services such as the Apple Online Store and iTunes Store use Secure Sockets Layer encryption on all web pages where personal information is collected.”

Apple Insider’s Josh Ong puts forth the scary theory that Apple’s gift card number algorithm has been cracked. Gift cards popped up for sale on Chinese web sites in 2009 for pennies on the dollar after hackers supposedly devised a way to generate their own legitimate numbers.

Another speculative thought by Ty Miller, CTO of security firm Pure Hacking — Apple has potentially decided it’s easier to issue refunds than to actually solve the core problem.

