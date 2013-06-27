iTune's Four Word Description Of The 'Mad Men' Finale Is Pretty Ridiculous

Laura Stampler

While 2.7 millions viewers tuned in to the “Mad Men” season six finale Sunday, latecomers turned to iTunes to get their Don Draper fix.

And they were treated to a very descriptive episode description: “Don has a problem.”

Well, that just about sums up the series for you. At least iTunes is staying true to AMC’s traditionally cryptic history of promos.

itunes screengrab mad men

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.