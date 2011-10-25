iTunes Creator Leading Apple TV Development

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Jeff Robbin, who worked on the iPod and Apple’s online music store and player iTunes, is now leading Apple’s stealthy integrated television project.The project is not Apple’s $99 side project set-top box but a completely new product. It was Jobs’ next major project, which prompted the company to throw Robbin at the head of the pack, sources told Bloomberg.



Steve Jobs told Walter Isaacson, the author of his biography, he had “finally cracked” the code for building an integrated television that works just as well as an iPad and connects with iCloud before passed away earlier this month.

“It would be seamlessly synced with all of your devices and with iCloud,” jobs said. “No longer would users have to fiddle with complex remotes for DVD players and cable channels. It will have the simplest user interface you could imagine. I finally cracked it.”

Apple is already investing in manufacturing for the Apple TV and the company has already built several prototypes, Apple analyst Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray said.

