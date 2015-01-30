A Bug In Apple's Online Services Let Developers Log Into Other People's Accounts

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook speaks on stage during an Apple event in San Francisco, California October 22, 2013.

There was a major problem in Apple’s iTunes Connect services yesterday that meant that developers logging into their accounts accidentally ended up in control of other people’s apps.

TechCrunch reports that any developers logging into iTunes Connect, the online portal that lets people manage their apps and track downloads, found themselves looking at something unexpected.

What app developers usually see on iTunes Connect is a dashboard with all of their apps. But yesterday, they saw apps belonging to different people.

Most definitely was auto logged in to a blackberry account on iTunes connect somehow… This isn’t mine! pic.twitter.com/S9lujDno95

— Bay Phillips (@bayphillips) January 29, 2015

iTunes Connect just logged me in as a different user. Someone is seriously going to get fired. pic.twitter.com/xgJvOyRdvf

— Paul Haddad (@tapbot_paul) January 29, 2015

It doesn’t look like any damage was done to apps exposed to other developers. That’s probably because the problems affected developers rather than normal users. If a developer had messed with a rival’s app using the iTunes connect, then Apple could penalise it in return.

It’s not yet clear what caused the problem with iTunes Connect. Apple took the service offline when it realised what had happened, eventually restoring iTunes Connect service after almost four hours of problems.

