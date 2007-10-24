iTunes Bids Adieu To Hotel Chevalier

How many copies of the naked Natalie Portman movie — that is, Wes Anderson’s “Hotel Chevalier” — did Apple’s iTunes users download in the last month? Depends on which New York Times story you’re reading, and on which day you’re reading it:



“Darjeeling To Be Paired With Short” published 10/22: After being made available free on iTunes, it quickly became an online hit and has been downloaded nearly 500,000 times.

“Facing Competition, iTunes Revs Up Its Film Section” published 10/23: The short, offered free, has since been downloaded more than 400,000 times and has helped drive the early box office performance of “Darjeeling,” the studio says.

We do know this: Those numbers won’t increase any time soon, as the movie’s no longer available on iTunes — presumably because Fox now plans on showing it in theatres.

