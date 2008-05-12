Another iTunes Ad = Another iTunes Hit Song (AAPL)

Just months after a MacBook Air ad propelled Yael Naim’s “New Soul” to the top of the charts, Apple’s latest commercial — a revival of its “dancing silhouettes” campaign — has given a similar bump to a largely unknown British band.

Since the ad premiered April 27, “Shut Up and Let Me Go” by The Ting Tings, has risen to number 11 on iTunes’ “Top Songs” list and broke into the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 93. During the commercial’s first week on the air, Nielsen SoundScan reports sales of “Shut Up” increased from 1,100 to 24,000.



The lesson: It’s not so hard to sell music online, after all — all you need to do is secure the marketing equivalent of a winning lottery ticket.

