Apple's Huge iTunes Revamp Is rumoured To Be Released Tomorrow

Photo: Apple

Apple’s iPad Mini event is shaping up to be bigger than expected.In addition to announcing a smaller version of its popular tablet, Apple is also rumoured to announce a revamped larger iPad, several new desktop computers, a new laptop, and now new software.



In a new report, the Mac blog MacNN says a new version of iTunes will finally be available tomorrow. Apple originally announced the new version of iTunes at the iPhone 5 event in September.

The new iTunes changes the store design, placing it more in line with the mobile version found on iPhones and iPads.

Users will notice right away that the popular left-hand sidebar has been removed and many of the popular buttons have been made smaller. The mini player (the smaller version of iTunes when you shrink it) has also received a makeover.

Besides the new iTunes version, MacNN also speculates that Apple may release a new iBooks app, which may let users read books on their PC for the first time.

