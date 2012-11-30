The New Version Of iTunes Is Expected To Launch Today





Photo: Apple

Apple’s digital music player’s 11th version is scheduled to debut today, reports The Wall Street Journal.The Journal dropped a hint in a recent profile of iTunes boss Eddie Cue, saying, “This week, Mr. Cue faces a test of how well Apple can keep up in online services with the launch of a new desktop version of iTunes, which is expected as soon as Thursday.”

iTunes 11 was supposed to launch last month, closer to the release of the iPhone 5. But after Scott Forstall’s recent firing, Apple decided to delay the release.

iTunes 11 is will bring new library views to your music, making it look similar to the iPad. A new mini player will also give users more control over their music so you can see what just played and what’s playing next.

Besides music features iTunes 11 also steps up the artificial intelligence. It aims to provide you with instant recommendations that are similar to the music you already like.

iTunes 11 will be a free upgrade and is expected to launch sometime today.

