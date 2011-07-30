iTunes 11 Will Get The Major Design Overhaul We've Been Waiting For

There are some new rumours about Apple’s next version of iTunes, including deep integration with iCloud.



iDownloadBlog says its hearing iTunes 11 will be a completely different from the current version. It’s long overdue.

Here are the rumours:

When you back up your iPhone or iPad to iCloud, it will sync with iTunes on your computer too.

The iTunes store won’t be its own mini browser. Instead, it’ll be integrated directly into the app.

iTunes 11 is being completely redesigned from the ground up.

It all sounds good to us. iTunes has felt stale for years now.

