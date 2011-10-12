The New iTunes Is Ready NOW, Filled With iCloud Goodness And Wireless Syncing

Ellis Hamburger
Apple just pushed out iTunes 10.5, the newest version of iTunes that packs in iOS 5 compatibility, iCloud features, and Wireless Syncing with iPhones.

Open up iTunes and have it check for updates, or head to Apple to download it directly.

iOS 5 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch launches tomorrow.

