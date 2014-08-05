It's Winter, But 560 Firefighters Are Battling More Than 70 Bushfires Across NSW In The Earliest Fire Season Ever

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Nine homes were destroyed and a man has died fighting bushfires across NSW over the weekend.

A 52-year-old man collapsed and died while putting out spot fires on his property near Kempsey on Friday. Six farm properties were burnt out in a deliberately lit fire at Halfway Creek, north of Coffs Harbour while three homes were destroyed near Kremnos, north of Grafton in the state’s far north.

Today, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) has more than 150 firefighters battling 27 fires in the Clarence Valley, around Grafton, aided by 11 water-bombing planes and helicopters as they backburn to contain the blazes, which have burnt out more than 10,000 hectares.

Across NSW there are more than 560 NSWRFS firefighters working on 70 fires, stretching from the far north to the Victorian border, with 25 still uncontained. Over the weekend it rose to 700 firefighters and 84 blazes.

The warm weather and dry conditions saw the NSWRFS bring forward the bush fire danger period to August 1 for the northern half of the state. Fire permits are now required for the North Coast, Mid North Coast and the New England Tablelands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.