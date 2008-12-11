It's Wednesday Evening And There's Still No Auto Bailout

Everyone assumes there’s going to be an auto bailout of some sort, but then, it’s reportedly been a “done deal” since Sunday. By Monday it was almost official, and now we’re at Wednesday evening. So two questions come to mind: When will this get done and what will it take to get this done?



Remember how the TARP finally happened: They had to load it up with ornaments like tax breaks for makers of toy arrows in order to get it to pass.

The good news (for the automakers) is that there isn’t an election coming up for a couple years.

