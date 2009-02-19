Without Government Intervention There Is No Smart Grid

Two reports released today claim that the biggest impediment to creating a newer, smarter, electricity grid is the federal goverment.



Because each state has its own set of rules and regulations dedicated to how electricity plants are built and paid for, it will be difficult to construct a unified national grid that can transfer energy with ease. The federal government should step in and over ride these regulations.

While the US is home to a variety of renewable energy sources–wind, solar, geothermal–it faces challenges in transfering the energy those sources throw off. The desert, for instance, has an abundance of sunlight for solar power, but a dearth of powerlines to transfer the energy.

If properly done the government can make it easier to get energy from the distant point A of Death Valley to the toaster in your kitchen.

