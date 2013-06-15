It's Turning Into A Rough Friday For The Stock Market

U.S. stocks are going nowhere but down today.



The S&P 500 is now trading at 1625, down 0.7% from yesterday’s close and 15 points off this morning’s high of 1640.

The dollar-yen exchange rate, which has been closely correlated with the S&P 500, tanked earlier today, briefly falling below ¥94 to a low of ¥93.98 as the yen strengthened. However, it’s since stabilised around ¥94.20.

Stocks continue to fall, nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is rising and, at 2.14%, is now only 1 basis point lower from yesterday’s close.

Gold (up 0.7% at $1387 an ounce) and oil (up 1.3% at $97.99 a barrel) are both trading sideways this afternoon.

The chart below shows today’s move in S&P 500 futures.



