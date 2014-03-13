It's Triplets! London Zoo Just Released Amazing Video Of Three Endangered Sumatran Tiger Cubs

It’s great news for the critically endangered Sumatran population, with 3 cubs being born at London Zoo last month.

Less than 700 of the tigers are believed to survive in the wild on the Indonesian island.

The cubs are the offspring of Melati and were born on February 3. Today the zoo posted footage of the new family in its den. And yes, they’re extremely cute.

