It's 'Trailer Mania!' Brace Yourself For More Movie Previews Than Ever Before

Are you not entertained?

You can expect more movie trailers than you’d proably care to stomach when you go see “Iron Man 2” this weekend.We learned that from this piece in The Hollywood Reporter about how theatres are now getting paid to play lots of previews with no maximum on the number of trailers they can air before a given feature.



In other words: “Trailer mania!”

Paramount Pictures, for instance, attached trailers for three of its upcoming films to the reel for “Iron Man 2,” whereas in the past, studios would usually attach only one.

Zzzzzzzz.

And there’s more. Some highlights from the article:

“It’s become common for theatre operators to seek concessions from distributors in film-rental negotiations in exchange for agreeing regularly to play a set number of trailers for a studio.”

“Certain studios have begun offering substantial compensation to big theatre chains for placing one or more extra trailers per showtime. For years, international distribs have included trailer payments in marketing budgets, especially in territories where other media buys are difficult, but pay-for-play trailers is a relatively new phenom in the U.S.”

“In the case of so-called 100% deals, studios secure a guarantee that circuits will continuously run at least one trailer on every screen for an entire year. A distribution insider suggested annual payments of one form or another of up to $30 million.”

Read more at The Hollywood Reporter

