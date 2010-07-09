It's Time To Stop Pitying The Poor, Whining CEOs

Job creation has been disappointing, but first-quarter corporate profits were up 44 per cent from a year earlier. Consumers are nervous, but the Dow, which was below 8,000 on the day President Obama was inaugurated, is now over 10,000. In a rational universe, American business would be very happy with Mr. Obama.



But no. All the buzz lately is that the Obama administration is “antibusiness.” And there are widespread claims that fears about taxes, regulation and budget deficits are holding down business spending and blocking economic recovery.

