Dear publishers and advertisers: It's time to start worrying about ad blockers

For the past several years, the use of ad-block software has been a fringe behaviour that publishers and advertisers didn’t need to think much about. That is starting to change.

Overall, ad blockers are now used by ~5% of total internet users and climbing, according to PageFair, and this has the potenital to hurt both publishers and digital advertisers.

Ad-block software is typically a browser extension, that allows web users to prevent ads from appearing on the sites that they visit.

In a new research note from BI Intelligence, we cover the major points digital-media professionals need to know about the rise of ad blockers.

