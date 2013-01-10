Well That Was Fast! 3D TVs Are Already Dead

Photo: Giz Mag

It seems that 3D televisions have lost their appeal.3D TV was the it-product at CES in 2010, but now TV manufacturers are no longer hyping the technology the way they have in the past.



This year at CES, very few television makers even mentioned 3D, Troy Wolverton of the Mercury News reports.

Panasonic focused on smart TVs, Sharp focused on a new screen technology, and Samsung and LG played up their 4K and OLED TVs.

Samsung only talked about 3D in relation to one of its new camera lenses that can take 3D pictures, while Sharp spoke about how its new screen technology would offer 3D-like images with no glasses required.

But given that 3D TVs were dead on arrival, it makes sense that TV manufacturers aren’t hyping up 3D technology any more.

Recent statistics reveal that the number of people who actually use the 3D feature on their televisions is decreasing. Even more, a recent study showed that more than 60 per cent of U.S. residents are simply not interested in buying a 3D television.

As Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget has noted, one of the biggest issues with 3D TV is that you have to wear those stupid glasses.

So instead of trying to rekindle the fire in 3D, TV makers are now focusing more on web-connected smart TVs with huge displays and enhanced quality.

