It's Time To Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is On Brian Moynihan And Wikileaks

You can stop pontificating about Wikileaks and whether it has enough dirt to make Brian Moynihan resign.



Intrade just launched a contract (no bets yet) on whether he will be out by June 2011. You can read details of the contract here.

If you really think Julian Assange has the goods, step up and make some money on it.

As we said yesterday, we’re sceptical.

