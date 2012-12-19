Why We Should Should Invest In More Women-Owned Startups [INFOGRAPHIC]

Though progress is slow, women are starting to get more and more involved in the startup world. They’re on more founding teams, and are joining boards of directors at a faster rate than ever before.



Startup advisor and founder at PitchTo Wayne Sutton argues that we should also be investing in more women. Women tend to generate higher revenues with one-third less capital than men, and founding teams raised larger rounds if they were mixed gender teams.

Sutton depicts his whole argument in this infographic, designed by Piktochart:

