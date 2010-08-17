Please Help Us Find The 100 Most Valuable Private Internet Companies In The World

As long-term SAI readers know, every year we publish a list of the most valuable private Internet companies in the world.
To create this list, we identify as many promising companies as we can, and then we value them using the best financial and market information we can get our hands on.
Two years ago, this list was called the SAI 25. Last year, it was called the SAI 50+. This year, thanks to the ongoing proliferation of promising Internet startups, it will likely be called the SAI 100.
We’ve been hard at work on the list for a while, and we’ll be publishing it in September. In the meantime, we need your help. Below are the names of ~100 companies we’ve already identified that we think deserve consideration. Please help us by suggesting any promising companies that we’ve missed.
To make sure we give your suggestions due consideration, please share as much detail as you can, either in the comments below or in an email to Adam Fusfeld ([email protected]). Information such as most-recent financing, revenue, and profitability (if any) would be very helpful. But even the names will are a start.
To be considered for this list, companies should have a value of at least $25 million.
Here’s the list of global private Internet companies we’re taking a look at. Please send additional suggestions.
- 4Info
- 56.com
- Adaptive Blue
- Adconion
- Amobee
- Angie’s List
- AppSavvy
- Automattic
- BetaWorks
- Betfair
- Blip.TV
- Blippy
- BlogTalkRadio
- Boxee
- Brand.net
- Break Media
- Brightcove
- BuzzFeed
- cafepress
- Clickable
- ContextWeb
- Conviva
- Craigslist
- CrossLoop
- Datapipe
- Digg
- Efficient Frontier
- eHarmony
- Etsy
- Federated Media
- Friendster
- Foursquare
- Game Duell
- Gawker Media
- GigaOmniMedia
- Gilt Groupe
- Glam Media
- GreatCall
- Groupon
- Habbo
- hi5
- HomeAway
- Huffington Post
- Indeed
- Infinite Power Solutions
- JumpTap
- Kaspersky Lab
- Kayak
- Linden Lab
- LinkExperts
- Live Gamer
- LiveStream
- Loopt
- Lotame
- LoveFilm
- Mahalo
- manta
- Match.com
- Meebo
- Metacafe
- Mevio
- Millenial Media
- Mobixell
- Mozilla Corp
- My Yearbook
- ngmoco
- Ning
- Oanda
- Oberon
- Ozon
- Pandora
- Photobox
- Playfish
- Playspan
- Proclivity
- Prosper
- QlikTech
- Quidsi
- Riot Games
- Rock You
- Scribd
- Shopkick
- Simply Hired
- Skype
- Slide
- SpotRunner
- SquareSpace
- Stardoll
- StumbleUpon
- The Active Network
- The Ladders
- thumbplay
- Trialpay
- Tudou
- Tumblr
- Turn Inc
- Ustream
- Vente Privee
- Vibrant Media-
- Webkinz
- WePlay
- Wikipedia
- Yelp
- Youku
- Zazzle
- Zillow
- Zoc Doc
- Zynga
