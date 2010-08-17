Please Help Us Find The 100 Most Valuable Private Internet Companies In The World

As long-term SAI readers know, every year we publish a list of the most valuable private Internet companies in the world.



To create this list, we identify as many promising companies as we can, and then we value them using the best financial and market information we can get our hands on.

Two years ago, this list was called the SAI 25. Last year, it was called the SAI 50+. This year, thanks to the ongoing proliferation of promising Internet startups, it will likely be called the SAI 100.

We’ve been hard at work on the list for a while, and we’ll be publishing it in September. In the meantime, we need your help. Below are the names of ~100 companies we’ve already identified that we think deserve consideration. Please help us by suggesting any promising companies that we’ve missed.

To make sure we give your suggestions due consideration, please share as much detail as you can, either in the comments below or in an email to Adam Fusfeld ([email protected]). Information such as most-recent financing, revenue, and profitability (if any) would be very helpful. But even the names will are a start.

To be considered for this list, companies should have a value of at least $25 million.

Here’s the list of global private Internet companies we’re taking a look at. Please send additional suggestions.

4Info

56.com

Adaptive Blue

Adconion

Amobee

Angie’s List

AppSavvy

Automattic

BetaWorks

Betfair

Blip.TV

Blippy

BlogTalkRadio

Boxee

Brand.net

Break Media

Brightcove

BuzzFeed

cafepress

Clickable

ContextWeb

Conviva

Craigslist

CrossLoop

Datapipe

Digg

Efficient Frontier

eHarmony

Etsy

Facebook

Federated Media

Flipboard

Friendster

Foursquare

Game Duell

Gawker Media

GigaOmniMedia

Gilt Groupe

Glam Media

GreatCall

Groupon

Habbo

hi5

HomeAway

Huffington Post

Indeed

Infinite Power Solutions

JumpTap

Kaspersky Lab

Kayak

Linden Lab

LinkedIn

LinkExperts

Live Gamer

LiveStream

Loopt

Lotame

LoveFilm

Mahalo

manta

Match.com

Meebo

Metacafe

Mevio

Millenial Media

Mobixell

Mozilla Corp

My Yearbook

ngmoco

Ning

Oanda

Oberon

Ozon

Pandora

Photobox

Playfish

Playspan

Proclivity

Prosper

QlikTech

Quidsi

Riot Games

Rock You

Scribd

Shopkick

Simply Hired

Skype

Slide

SpotRunner

SquareSpace

Stardoll

StumbleUpon

The Active Network

The Ladders

thumbplay

Trialpay

Tudou

Tumblr

Turn Inc

Twitter

Ustream

Vente Privee

Vibrant Media-

Webkinz

WePlay

Wikipedia

Yelp

Youku

Zazzle

Zillow

Zoc Doc

Zynga

And check out our lists from the last two years:

The SAI 50+ (2009) >

The SAI 25 (2008) >

