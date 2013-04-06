It's Time To Cut The Payroll Tax

This is exactly right, from Justin Green.



Cut the payroll tax — Justin Green (@JGreenDC) April 5, 2013

The upshot of today’s bad jobs report, assuming the numbers aren’t revised massively, is that retail sector is weak, which implies a negative effect from the increase in the payroll tax, which happened at the start of the year.

And this weakness isn’t just confined to March.

Here’s a chart of the monthly change in retail employment. You can see that the start of this year has been much weaker than many of the numbers seen last year.

FREDWhat’s a good solution?

In a recent interview with Business Insider, former Obama budget chief suggested a payroll tax holiday that would stay in place until the jobs market was healthy again.

We removed the holiday way too quickly.

