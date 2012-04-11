It's Time To Admit It: The iPad Actually Is A Serious Gaming Device

Photo: Ellis Hamburger Business Insider

Tim Cook irked a lot of hardcore gamers when he proclaimed iPad owners considered their tablet to be their favourite gaming device.CNET’s Jeff Bakalar rightly chastised Apple’s marketing spin:



…it downplays your intelligence as a consumer, leading you to believe that a new iPad is capable of delivering an experience that trumps that of a home console.

Bakalar said the iPad is “just a portable tablet to play casual games” like Angry Birds or Draw Something.

He’s not alone. A lot of hardcore gamers scoff at the notion that the iPad, or any tablet device, could one day replace consoles like the Xbox or the Playstation.

What is becoming clear though, is that it’s time to stop suggesting that the iPad is only for playing casual games. It’s not. A lot of the games built for iOS devices offer gameplay experiences that are just as good as the ones on our home console, and they do it for a lot cheaper too.

Gaming consoles like the Xbox are not dead but, they do have some friendly competition from mobile devices like the iPad, iPhone, and Android devices.

Need proof? We picked out a bunch of iPad games for hardcore gamers.

