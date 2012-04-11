It's Time To Admit It: The iPad Actually Is A Serious Gaming Device

Photo: Ellis Hamburger Business Insider
Tim Cook irked a lot of hardcore gamers when he proclaimed iPad owners considered their tablet to be their favourite gaming device.CNET’s Jeff Bakalar rightly chastised Apple’s marketing spin:
…it downplays your intelligence as a consumer, leading you to believe that a new iPad is capable of delivering an experience that trumps that of a home console.
Bakalar said the iPad is “just a portable tablet to play casual games” like Angry Birds or Draw Something.
He’s not alone. A lot of hardcore gamers scoff at the notion that the iPad, or any tablet device, could one day replace consoles like the Xbox or the Playstation.
What is becoming clear though, is that it’s time to stop suggesting that the iPad is only for playing casual games. It’s not. A lot of the games built for iOS devices offer gameplay experiences that are just as good as the ones on our home console, and they do it for a lot cheaper too.
Gaming consoles like the Xbox are not dead but, they do have some friendly competition from mobile devices like the iPad, iPhone, and Android devices.
Need proof? We picked out a bunch of iPad games for hardcore gamers.
One of the best-selling games for an iOS platform, Infinity Blade II delivers a console quality experience on a mobile tablet device as you battle to take down a tyrant king.
Price: $6.99
Mirrors Edge is a great game where it is up to you are an underground runner trying to stop what threatens your peaceful society.
Price: $9.99
In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Shadow Vanguard 'a global terrorist organisation threatens the world balance. Only one team can prevent this: The Rainbow Unit! '
The game is a well-done first person shooter game for your tablet.
Price: $6.99
Chaos Rings II is very well done and fans of titles like Final Fantasy will appreciate this game.
The storyline for this game is moulded by your choices as you try to save the world, and the one you love.
Price: $17.99
Your favourite strategy game has been reimagined for the iPad and now you can build your empire on the go!
Price: $1.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops is a first person shooter game where your objective is simple, shoot and kill all of the Zombies that are repeatedly attacking you.
Price: $6.99
The Arkham Universe has made its way to the iPad and fans of Batman titles won't be disappointed.
In Batman Arkham City Lockdown it's up to you to capture the inmates who have escaped while also trying to defeat an army of henchman.
Price: $5.99
In Battleheart you 'create a unique party of heroes, and lead them in frantic real-time battles against monsters of ever increasing power.'
Price: $2.99
The classic pioneer adventure, The Oregon Trail, has been updated to offer a great gameplay experience on the iPad's multitouch screen.
Price: $0.99
The OnLive cloud gaming service is going to get better at delivering great gaming experiences on mobile devices.
OnLive is a cloud gaming service that delivers your favourite console games like Saints Row and Assassins Creed from the cloud to your PC, Mac, TV, and mobile devices.
An app and a controller that can be purchased with the service give you a more traditional console feel and as the service gets better, so will the gaming experience on your iPad.
Check out a review of OnLive here.
Price:
App: free
Controller: $49.99
*You must purchase games from the website.
