It's Time For Jon Stewart To Stop Being A Comedian

The masses could not stop talking about Jon Stewart‘s interview on Fox News.



The “Daily Show” host took down Chris Wallace and Fox News, but also returned to his old trope that “I’m a comedian first.“

Will Bunch wants to know if it’s time for Stewart to give up the schtick.

As he writes on his Attyood blog,

“The lamest thing of all, frankly, is Stewart trying to absolve responsibility from the gravitas of what he does — and make no mistake, the gravitas is there — by claiming that merely, ‘I am a comedian.’ That’s true, but he fails to see what many others realise, which is that he is also much more than a comedian. … Actually, Jon Stewart, you are an activist, and the cause you fight for is most worthy because — as you do correctly note — it is not a purely ideological one, but the cause of reason.”

Bunch makes a good argument, that Stewart’s insistence that he’s just a funnyman cheapens the product.

As the writer says, Stewart is one of, if not the best, working journalist in America. It’s time he grabs that title and goes.

