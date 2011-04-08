It's Time For Counter-Counter-Revolution In Egypt, And A Big Day Of Protests Across The Region

Today is expected to be a big day for counter-counter-revolution in Egypt. Yes, the original revolutionary protesters are expected to descend to protest the current military, non-revolutionary leaders controlling the country, hoping to get their momentum back.
Meanwhile, since it’s Friday, it’s going to be a big day of protest across the region.
Pay attention to Syria, Yemen, and the like.
Oil is currently at $111.61.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.