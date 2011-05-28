It's Time For Bill Gates To Come Back To Microsoft

This has not been Steve Ballmer’s week. Well, it hasn’t really been his half-decade, but it’s really not been his week: first, long-time industry stalwart IBM takes Microsoft’s place behind Apple as the second most valuable technology company, and now he’s got the technoscenti and an increasing number of analysts ( www.reuters.com­­­/arti… ) and investors ( brooksreview.net­­­/201… ) calling for his head on a pike.

I’ve long seen it as a foregone conclusion that Ballmer isn’t the guy to be running what was until quite recently the world’s preeminent technology company. I don’t think many would shed a tear if Microsoft’s board put to an end what I like to call Ballmer’s “reign of error,” but the more pressing question is: who should replace him?



