It's The First Day Back At Work And Hour-Long Delays Across The Sydney Harbour Bridge Are A Nightmare

Road works in the Sydney CBD are making the trip back to work after the Christmas break even more painful for commuters, with morning delays of up to an hour.
Live Traffic NSW says motorists wishing to access the Sydney CBD from the North Shore should consider using the Western Distributor and the Bathurst St Off-Ramp, with buses heading into the city delayed up to 60 minutes due to heavy traffic.
@131500buses says passengers can avoid the delays by using their bus tickets on City Circle and T1 North Shore Line trains between Chatswood and the city as an alternative.
Here’s what people are saying on social media.
A 15 minute bus journey from North Sydney to George Street took 1.5 hours today. Absolutely crazy !!! #SydneyHarbourBridge #SydneyBuses
— Bholi Gujratan (@RajviSavla) January 4, 2015
Get in the cue this morning on the harbour bridge #sydney #jam @cityofsydney #stillagreatcity pic.twitter.com/65lbcUoSTE
— Gertjan Tijms (@GertjanT) January 4, 2015
Fastest way to get into the #Sydney CBD Over the harbour bridge today? Walk…@smh pic.twitter.com/ti4CbIhe4P
— In Australien (@InAustralien) January 4, 2015
Stuck on a bus on Sydney Harbour Bridge for 90mins on first day back to work. Absolutely busting for a wee.
— Jim Butcher (@jimspotify) January 4, 2015
Slow day for Sydney
#sydneytraffic #Backtowork pic.twitter.com/D0ZSfpbkhu
— Anthony Williamson (@myPHOTOSERVICE) January 4, 2015
Here are the road works that are causing the delays.
And here’s the (long) list of all the services that are affected.
151 Mona Vale to City via North Sydney
168 Warringah Mall to City
169 Manly to City
171 Manly to City
176 Dee Why Beach to City
178 Cromer Heights to City
179 War Veterans Home to City
180 Collaroy Plateau to City
184 Mona Vale to City
185 Mona Vale/Warriewood to City
187 Newport to Milsons Point
188 Avalon to City
190 Palm Beach to City
194 St Ives Chase to City via St Ives, Killara, East Lindfield and East Roseville
200 Chatswood/Edgecliff to Bondi Junction
201 Cammeray to City (Freeway)
202 Northbridge to City
203 Castlecrag to City
204 PrePay Only – Northbridge to City (Freeway)
205 PrePay Only – East Willoughby to City (Freeway)
206 East Lindfield to City (Freeway)
207 East Lindfield to City
208 East Lindfield/Northbridge to City
243 Spit Junction to City
244 Chowder Bay to City
245 Balmoral to City
246 Balmoral Heights to City
247 Taronga Zoo to City
248 Spit Bridge (North Side) to City
249 Beauty Point to City
251 Lane Cove West to City
252 Lane Cove West to City
253 Riverview to City
254 Lane Cove West to City
257 Balmoral Beach to Chatswood
263 Crows Nest to City
270 Terrey Hills, Belrose & Davidson to City
272 PrePay Only – North Willoughby to City
273 Chatswood to City
285 Lane Cove (Mars Rd) to City
286 Denistone East to City/Milsons Point
288 Epping to City
290 Epping to City
292 Marsfield to City
293 Prepay Only – Marsfield to City
297 PrePay Only – Denistone East to City via Lane Cove Tunnel
594 North Turramurra to City via St Ives
594H Hornsby to City via St Ives
607x Rouse Hill to City via T-WAY Express
610 Rouse Hill Town Centre to City (Railway Square)
610X Rouse Hill to City Express
613X Bella Vista to City via M2 Busway express
614X Crestwood to City Express via M2 Busway
615X Kellyville to City Express
616X Kellyville Ridge to City (Railway Square) via Glenwood
617X Rouse Hill Town Centre to City via Beaumont Hills, North West T-way & M2 Busway
620 Dural to City
620N Dural to City Express via New Line Rd and Lane Cove Tunnel
620X Dural to City Express
621 Castle Hill to City (QVB)
642 Round Corner (Dural) to City
642X Round Corner (Dural) to City Express
650 Castle Hill to City via West Pennant Hills
650X Castle Hill & Highs Rds to City Express
652X Knightsbridge Shops to City Express via West Pennant Hills & M2 Busway
E68 North Balgowlah to City (Express)
E69 Manly to City (Express)
E71 Manly to City (Express)
E76 Dee Why Beach to City (Express)
E77 Dee Why to City (Express)
E78 Cromer Heights to Wynyard
E79 War Veterans Home to City (Express)
E84 Mona Vale to City (Express)
E86 PrePay Only – McCarrs Creek/Church Pt to Railway Square
E87 PrePay Only – Newport to Railway Square (Express)
E88 PrePay Only – North Avalon to Railway Square (Express)
E89 PrePay Only – Avalon to Railway Square (Express)
L70 Terrey Hills to City
L78 Dee Why to Milsons Point (Limited Stops)
L80 Collaroy Plateau to City (Limited Stops)
L84 Mona Vale to Milsons Point (Limited Stops)
L85 Mona Vale to City (Limited Stops)
L87 Newport to Milsons Point (Limited Stops)
L90 Palm Beach to Railway Square (Limited Stops)
M20 Prepay Only – Botany to Gore Hill
M30 Prepay Only – Mosman to Sydenham
M40 Prepay Only – Bondi Junction to Chatswood
M61 Castle Hill to City Metrobus
