It's The First Day Back At Work And Hour-Long Delays Across The Sydney Harbour Bridge Are A Nightmare

Sydney Harbour Bridge. Allie O’Neill/ Facebook.

Road works in the Sydney CBD are making the trip back to work after the Christmas break even more painful for commuters, with morning delays of up to an hour.

Live Traffic NSW says motorists wishing to access the Sydney CBD from the North Shore should consider using the Western Distributor and the Bathurst St Off-Ramp, with buses heading into the city delayed up to 60 minutes due to heavy traffic.

@131500buses says passengers can avoid the delays by using their bus tickets on City Circle and T1 North Shore Line trains between Chatswood and the city as an alternative.

Here’s what people are saying on social media.

A 15 minute bus journey from North Sydney to George Street took 1.5 hours today. Absolutely crazy !!! #SydneyHarbourBridge #SydneyBuses — Bholi Gujratan (@RajviSavla) January 4, 2015

Fastest way to get into the #Sydney CBD Over the harbour bridge today? Walk…@smh pic.twitter.com/ti4CbIhe4P — In Australien (@InAustralien) January 4, 2015

Stuck on a bus on Sydney Harbour Bridge for 90mins on first day back to work. Absolutely busting for a wee. — Jim Butcher (@jimspotify) January 4, 2015

A photo posted by Corinna West (@corinna294) on Jan 1, 2015 at 2:20pm PST

Here are the road works that are causing the delays.

Multiple road works are causing the hold up. Photo: livetraffic.com

And here’s the (long) list of all the services that are affected.

151 Mona Vale to City via North Sydney

168 Warringah Mall to City

169 Manly to City

171 Manly to City

176 Dee Why Beach to City

178 Cromer Heights to City

179 War Veterans Home to City

180 Collaroy Plateau to City

184 Mona Vale to City

185 Mona Vale/Warriewood to City

187 Newport to Milsons Point

188 Avalon to City

190 Palm Beach to City

194 St Ives Chase to City via St Ives, Killara, East Lindfield and East Roseville

200 Chatswood/Edgecliff to Bondi Junction

201 Cammeray to City (Freeway)

202 Northbridge to City

203 Castlecrag to City

204 PrePay Only – Northbridge to City (Freeway)

205 PrePay Only – East Willoughby to City (Freeway)

206 East Lindfield to City (Freeway)

207 East Lindfield to City

208 East Lindfield/Northbridge to City

243 Spit Junction to City

244 Chowder Bay to City

245 Balmoral to City

246 Balmoral Heights to City

247 Taronga Zoo to City

248 Spit Bridge (North Side) to City

249 Beauty Point to City

251 Lane Cove West to City

252 Lane Cove West to City

253 Riverview to City

254 Lane Cove West to City

257 Balmoral Beach to Chatswood

263 Crows Nest to City

270 Terrey Hills, Belrose & Davidson to City

272 PrePay Only – North Willoughby to City

273 Chatswood to City

285 Lane Cove (Mars Rd) to City

286 Denistone East to City/Milsons Point

288 Epping to City

290 Epping to City

292 Marsfield to City

293 Prepay Only – Marsfield to City

297 PrePay Only – Denistone East to City via Lane Cove Tunnel

594 North Turramurra to City via St Ives

594H Hornsby to City via St Ives

607x Rouse Hill to City via T-WAY Express

610 Rouse Hill Town Centre to City (Railway Square)

610X Rouse Hill to City Express

613X Bella Vista to City via M2 Busway express

614X Crestwood to City Express via M2 Busway

615X Kellyville to City Express

616X Kellyville Ridge to City (Railway Square) via Glenwood

617X Rouse Hill Town Centre to City via Beaumont Hills, North West T-way & M2 Busway

620 Dural to City

620N Dural to City Express via New Line Rd and Lane Cove Tunnel

620X Dural to City Express

621 Castle Hill to City (QVB)

642 Round Corner (Dural) to City

642X Round Corner (Dural) to City Express

650 Castle Hill to City via West Pennant Hills

650X Castle Hill & Highs Rds to City Express

652X Knightsbridge Shops to City Express via West Pennant Hills & M2 Busway

E68 North Balgowlah to City (Express)

E69 Manly to City (Express)

E71 Manly to City (Express)

E76 Dee Why Beach to City (Express)

E77 Dee Why to City (Express)

E78 Cromer Heights to Wynyard

E79 War Veterans Home to City (Express)

E84 Mona Vale to City (Express)

E86 PrePay Only – McCarrs Creek/Church Pt to Railway Square

E87 PrePay Only – Newport to Railway Square (Express)

E88 PrePay Only – North Avalon to Railway Square (Express)

E89 PrePay Only – Avalon to Railway Square (Express)

L70 Terrey Hills to City

L78 Dee Why to Milsons Point (Limited Stops)

L80 Collaroy Plateau to City (Limited Stops)

L84 Mona Vale to Milsons Point (Limited Stops)

L85 Mona Vale to City (Limited Stops)

L87 Newport to Milsons Point (Limited Stops)

L90 Palm Beach to Railway Square (Limited Stops)

M20 Prepay Only – Botany to Gore Hill

M30 Prepay Only – Mosman to Sydenham

M40 Prepay Only – Bondi Junction to Chatswood

M61 Castle Hill to City Metrobus

