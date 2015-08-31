It's the end for TopGear Australia magazine

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson. Photo: Hannah Johnston/Getty Images.

The loss of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May from the hugely popular BBC motoring show Top Gear is being felt keenly in Australia today with the publisher of TopGear Australia magazine, and the accompanying website, announcing they will close next week after seven years.

Bauer Media CEO David Goodchild saying TopGear’s “skew towards international content meant it no longer fitted Bauer Media’s evolving motoring strategy”.

The local version of the $8.95 magazine claimed a readership of 322,000, along with 335,000 Facebook followers, plus 120,000 unique browsers and 1.5 million page impressions on its website, but October is the final edition for both the print and digital versions.

The shutdown of the print, website and social media assets takes effect on Friday, September 11.

TopGear Australia launched in June 2008 and is a joint venture between BBC Worldwide ANZ and Bauer Media.

BBC Worldwide senior vice president for commercial development in Australia, Alistair McEwen, said the organisation had “decided to focus our efforts on our recently relaunched global TopGear website”.

Bauer will continue to publish a range of specialist motoring titles, including Wheels, Street Machine, and 4×4 Australia.

After being fired from the show for punching a Top Gear producer, Clarkson has signed a deal for a new car show on Amazon Prime that will see him earning a rumour $US15 million a year.

The Mirror in the UK says the new show, produced by the trio’s long time executive producer Andy Wilman, and due to air in 2016, has a $US250 million budget for 36 episodes over three years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.