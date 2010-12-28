It's That Time Of Year Again: Should The Playoff-Bound Jets Rest Mark Sanchez?

With eight playoff positions already locked up, we’re entering the part of the NFL season where teams are faced with weighing two unknown variables: the risk of injury and the importance of momentum.



Momentum, according to coach think, is crucial for postseason success. A win or two at the end of the season could catapult the team into a string of success ultimately landing it in the Super Bowl.

But the potential for injury, and the thought of playing the season’s most important games without key players, is every general manager’s worst fear.

For years the Colts have famously rested their starters to no avail. They haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 2006 season – when their starters last played all 16 games. Meanwhile, Belichick refused to rest his Patriots starters despite a 15-0 record in 2007 (no surprise there), but they, too, failed to win the Super Bowl.

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan has been faced with this decision for exactly 24 hours when it comes to his quarterback Mark Sanchez, and he’s already flip-flopped once.

Allow us to offer some advice.

Since Sanchez is playing so well over the last two weeks (completing 65.2 per cent of passes, compared to 53.3 per cent in 13 previous games), it’s tempting for the Jets to let him play despite their assured playoff spot. New York don’t want to disrupt his momentum by allowing him a week off. Plus the team wants to enter the postseason off a win and he’s their best option at quarterback.

Normally, without any way to quantify the risk of injury against the benefit of momentum we wouldn’t interfere with Ryan’s decision. But Sanchez is already hurt. He’s nursing an aching throwing shoulder and his risk for injury is clear and present. So the reward for resting him for two weeks and allowing his shoulder time to heal, clearly outweighs the whatever reward momentum might bring.

There’s no risk in sitting Sanchez and there’s a better reward. So Rex, it’s time to flip-flop once more: sit the Sanchize.

